Mickey Mayard

DELCAMBRE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held celebrating the life of Mickey Paul Mayard, 66, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Rev. Buddy Breaux will be the celebrant for the service. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Mickey was born on April 3, 1955, in Vermilion Parish to the late Ledron Paul “Red” “Chuckoo” and Emilda “Millie” Bourque Mayard. He passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
Mickey was an electrician in the oilfield. He was employed by Texaco for 15 years and numerous electrical companies in the area. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed working his cattle and horses and hunting and fishing.
He was affectionately known as “Pappy” and will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Linda Castille Mayard of New Iberia; his children Johnathan E. Mayard and wife Heather of Delcambre; Dusti M. Robicheaux and husband Trey of Delcambre and Jeremy D. Castille and wife Deidra of New Iberia; 10 grandchildren, Jade Mayard, Chloe Mayard, Jean Paul Mayard, Allie Mayard, Josie Mayard, Jacques Mayard, McKenzie Castille, Madison Castille, Gabrielle Robicheaux and Stephen Robicheaux; one brother, Chris Mayard and wife Christine of Erath; and two sisters, Frankie Romero and husband Marcus of Erath and Patrice Harvey and husband Steve of Katy, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one son, Grant Paul Mayard.
Pallbearers will be Johnathan Mayard, Jeremy D. Castille, Jade Mayard, McKenzie Castille, Marcus Romero and Freddie Aucoin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Stephen Robicheaux, Jean Paul Mayard, Jacques Mayard, Caleb Mayard, Trey Robicheaux, Glenn Earl Dore, Everett Curol, Wayne Castille and John Castille.