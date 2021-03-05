Michelle Yvette Carnell

PARKS — Funeral services will be conducted for Michelle “Buffy” Carnell, 40, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at St Louis Mission Chapel in Parks. Father Nicholas Dupre officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Cemetery in Breaux Bridge.
All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC and local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street in New Iberia. A Rosary will be prayed at 9 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.