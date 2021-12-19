Funeral services will be held for Michelle Richardson Vilayphanh, 40, at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Deacon Jermaine Hines officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, December 23, 2021, with a Rosary prayed at noon.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Michelle passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Michelle was a kind and sweet hearted mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She was known to many by her unique laugh and personality like a firecracker. She was a proud bartender and worked at the Wheel Inn in Lydia and Bubba’s Saloon in New Iberia. She enjoyed selling cosmetics in her free time. Michelle was always there when you needed and was always willing to be there for anyone. She was an amazing mother and loved her children with all her heart. She never met a stranger, was loved by many and will be missed by all.
She is survived by her husband Kham Vilayphanh of New Iberia; children Sierra Olivier of New Iberia, Blake Semar Jr. of New Iberia, Mckenzie Semar of New Iberia, Kevyn Vilayphanh, Kaysaun Vilayphanh and Kailar Vilayphanh all of Minnesota; mother Diane LeBlanc of New Iberia; father Bruce Richardson (Jessica) of New Iberia; brothers Cory Richardson, Justin Richardson (Brooke) and Cody Richardson (Ashley) all of New Iberia; maternal grandmother Retta Tinker (Joe) of Erath; nephews Kade, Sawyer and Nash Richardson; and numerous aunts, uncles, niece, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her cousin Bradley Richardson; maternal grandfather William LeBlanc Sr.; paternal grandparents Melvin “Tiger” and Rosemary Richardson; uncles Steve Richardson, David Perritt, Dennis Perritt, Kenneth Romero and Edgar “Tuttie” Folse; father-in-law Pheng Vilayphanh; and close friends Bud and Brandi.