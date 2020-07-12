A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Michelle M. Duhon on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre with Fr. Bill Melancon as celebrant.
Entombment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.
The family requested that visitation will be observed on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre.
Michelle M. Duhon passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 9:05 a.m. at her residence surround by her family.
Michelle was born on May 28, 1970, to Lenora J. Segura and the late Charles P. Messina in Lake Charles.
Michelle loved spending time with her family, cooking and fishing. She had a very special love for caring for children in her daycare. She truly loved spending time with the love of her life for 33 years, her husband David.
Michelle M. Duhon is survived by her husband of 33 years, David Duhon of New Iberia; three daughters, Kayla R. Duhon and fiancé Eric D. Cole of Carencro, Krislyn J. Costanzo and husband John T. of Youngsville and Britlyn S. Duhon of New Iberia; granddaughter Kailyn J O’Quinn of Carencro; her mother, Lenora J. Segura; brothers Charles “Chuck” Messina and wife Tina of Sulphur, Joseph “Pete” Messina and Monique Miller of Iowa and Donald Segura Jr. and wife Brittney of Youngsville.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles P. Messina.
The family wishes to express a very special thank you to daughter Britlyn, Michelle’s best friends Nicole, Alicia and to the nurses and care givers of Heart of Hospice for all their support.
You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-3663, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.