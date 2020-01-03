Michelle Hogan

A Home-going celebration will be held for Ms. Michelle Marie “Miche” Hogan, 53, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander, officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A native of Jeanerette and resident of New Iberia, she passed at 3:18 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center.
She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Audrey Mae Hogan August of New Iberia; one son, James Ray Hogan of New Iberia; three daughters, Sheree Renee Hogan, Troyetta Denea Hogan both of Lafayette and Agnes Marie Hogan of New Iberia; three brothers, Oswald (Demetrius) Hogan of New Iberia, Adbul Tate and Elizah Tate of both of Jeanerette; eight sisters, Patricia (Ronald) Narcisse, Melinda (Eric) Howard, Shantelle (Demminick) Allen, Sharelle August, Norma Rae Hogan, Kamira Thompson all of New Iberia, Keisha Howard of Morgan City and Sheka Brooks of Jeanerette; eleven grandchildren; three special friends, Wendy Henry, Louise Martin and Marsha King; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Tate and her maternal grandparents, Rev. Fred Hogan and Mildred Hogan.
Active Pallbearers are Earl Hogan, Demminick Allen, Oswald Hogan, Dale Hill, Eric Howard, Lucius Fontenette III, DeAndre Hogan and Otis Williams.
Honorary Pallbearers are Forest Hogan, Ronald Lively, Wesley Lively, Jasaun Pradia and Jah’Rik Hogan.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.