Michelle Courrege Allen passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the age of 52. Her mother, Sara and Aunt Iris greeted her at Heaven’s Gates with open arms.
Michelle was born on November 29, 1968, in New Iberia to the late Sara Remoy. She attended Mt. Carmel Academy and graduated in 1986.
Michelle was a devoted mother, sister and friend. She had a love for cooking and anyone who had a chance to taste her food would agree that she was one of the best cooks. In her free time, she enjoyed watching Sebastian and making memories with him. Michelle loved exploring and fulfilled that desire by traveling to many new places. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all and will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Michelle leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons Dustin Courrege and wife Britney, Ryan Allen and Cale Smith; grandchild Sebastian Courrege; brother Emile Courrege and wife Janet; nephew Jack Courrege; and sister Julaine Bernard and husband, T.J.
A funeral service will be celebrated for Michelle on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia at 1 pm. Deacon Wynard Boutte will officiate. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the service time. A Rosary being led by the Men’s Rosary Group will be prayed at 11 a.m.
