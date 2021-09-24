A homegoing celebration for Michael Wayne Finney, 53, will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Center St., New Iberia, LA, Rev. Allen Randle Sr., Pastor of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Darren Sophus will officiate the service. Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.
Michael suddenly but peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, following a very brief illness in Minden.
Visitation will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the church until time of service.
Michael was born on Saturday, November 4, 1967, to the union of Harry Joseph Finney Sr. and Arthur “Gene” Vangure Finney in Lafayette. He attended school in Iberia Parish. In later years on August 24, 2002, he married the former Joyce Herbert, who preceded him in death. He accepted Christ as a young adult and was baptized by Pastor Francis Davis at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church.
Michael had a big heart and loved family and spending time with them. He was a snazzy dresser who took pride in his fashion. He loved to dance and was known as the “Swing Out King.” The ladies would wait in line to get a chance to dance with him. What a charmer he was. He loved sports and was an avid, dedicated New Orleans Saints fan.
Michael’s life and precious memory will always embrace the hearts of his son, Kenquanta Butler of New Iberia; parents, Harry Finney Sr. of Houston, Texas, and Arthur “Gene” Vangure Jefferson of New Iberia; his siblings Harry (Sonya) Finney Jr. and Toshika Wilson, both of New Iberia, Deatria (Brian) Finney-DeGray of Houston, Texas, and Erica Finney and Xavier (Renada) Finney, both of Lafayette; two grandchildren, Kameron Butler and Ka’Riyah, both of Houston, Texas; and godchild Erin Wilson of New Iberia. Other survivors include aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who are comforted in that God alone never makes a mistake and that we are in his loving care.
In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur Vangure, Mary Lee Green Vangure and Anna Mae Stokes; and his second father, Ernest Jefferson.