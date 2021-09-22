Michael W. Finney Sep 22, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Michael Wayne Finney, 53, a native of New Iberia, who died on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Minden.Carney Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Michael Finney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Service Native Funeral Home Michael Wayne Finney New Iberia Lafayette Arrangement Load comments Our Cajun Creole Cookbook that will be publishing in November You got recipes? Click to submit iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com