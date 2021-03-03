Michael Vaughn Lewis Sr.

Michael Vaughn “Weechy” Lewis Sr., 64, a resident of Franklin, passed away peacefully at 9:06 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at University Medical Center in New Orleans.
A drive through viewing (remaining in the car with no stopping) will be held on Thursday March 4, 2021, at Jones Funeral Home, 1101 Main Street, Franklin, LA from 4:15 p.m. until dusk/sun down. Visitation will be observed on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the West St. Mary Civic Center, 1472 Highway 318, Jeanerette, LA 70544, from 9 a.m. until a musical tribute at 10 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Pastor Ronald Young will officiate the services. Michael will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery on Main Street in Franklin with a bus driver’s send off.
All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Memories of Michael Sr. will forever remain in the hearts of his wife of forty-three years, Cheryl G. Lewis, of Franklin; two children, Michael Lewis Jr. and wife Shelly of New Iberia and Chasity L. Barabin and husband Eric of Franklin; his siblings Willis Lewis Jr., Joy Rene Lewis and Jeanie Lewis, all of Oakland, California, Jackie Johnson, Mrs. Ebenezer (Barbara) Fajuke, Mrs. Michael (Karen Faye) Jones and Jarvis Jackson, all of Houston, Texas, Gwen Roberson of Lafayette, Rachael Jackson of Franklin and Mrs. Jeff (Marilyn) Philpot of Jackson, Mississippi; an adopted daughter, LaTasha Smith; the apples of his eyes who he loved dearly, his grandchildren E’tajanay Smith, Ali’lana Lewis, Amyrie Barabin, Armon Fine Lewis, Ta’shi Smith, Caitelyn Barabin, Micah Lewis and Kardai Smith; nephews and nieces he helped to rear; three uncles; one aunt; seven sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; a best friend; his traveling singing buddy; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Michael Vaugh Lewis Sr. will never die but the memories of him will forever live on in the lives of all who knew him.
Weechy was preceded in death by his parents, Willis Sr. and Martha King Lewis; stepmother, Barbara Lewis; three brothers, Frankie Lewis, Gordan Lewis Sr. and Don Lewis; a nephew, Gordan Lewis Jr.; three sisters-in-law, Carolyn Lewis, Constance Lewis and Gwendolyn Lewis; and two brothers-in-law, Reverend Robert L. Johnson and the Honorable Lawrence E. Bowie.
