LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be for Michael Thibodeaux on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Barry Crochet as Celebrant. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
Michael Thibodeaux, 65, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at 11:21 p.m., at Our Lake of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.
The family has requested the visitation to be held at David’s Funeral Home of Loreauville beginning on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:30 p.m. by Michael’s mother, Mrs. Janet Thibodeaux. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, from 8 a.m. until the time of service.
A native and lifelong resident of Loreauville, Michael was born on Feb. 20, 1956, to Roy J. and Janet Braquet Thibodeaux.
Michael loved his family tremendously. He enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren. He loves fishing and he would spend hours teaching his grandchildren the fine art of catching the “big one” (fish).
He was a great cook and loved making family dinners. He did have a claim to fame as a baker of homemade bread.
He enjoyed camping and being in the outdoors. But, most of all he was the one who worried about everyone else and was the guy who made sure that members of his family were doing well.
He is survived his mother, Janet Braquet Thibodeaux; his son J.P. Thibodeaux (Amanda); eight siblings, Ricky Thibodeaux (Leslie), Rodney Thibodeaux (Faye), Mark Thibodeaux (Julia), Kirk Thibodeaux (Barbara), Darrell Thibodeaux (Anne), Guy Thibodeaux (Sandra), Ginger Granger (Jimmy) and Ted Thibodeaux (Helga); grandchildren Aspyn McNeal, Matthew Thibodeaux and Kaylynn Thibodeaux.
Serving as pallbearers are Ricky Thibodeaux, Rodney Thibodeaux, Mark Thibodeaux, Kirk Thibodeaux, Darrell Thibodeaux, Guy Thibodeaux, Ginger Granger and Ted Thibodeaux.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the Aug. 1, 2021 Louisiana mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116S. Main St., 229-8338, is in charge of arrangements.
