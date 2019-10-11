YOUNGSVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Michael Paul Schouest III, 37, who passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, as a result of a motorcycle accident.
Interment will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church Cemetery in Coteau.
Rev. Sean Walker will be the officiant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home from noon until 9 p.m. on Sunday and will continue on Monday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
A Rosary, led by Deacon Durk Viator, will be prayed at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Youngsville, Michael Paul Schouest III was born on October 29, 1981 and was a 1999 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School. Michael was Operations Manager at Southern Tool Inspections (STI) in Broussard and previously worked at Schlumberger as District Manager for 10 years. Michael had a passion for body building and enjoyed cooking and making people laugh. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt, fish and ride his motorcycle, but his greatest joy was time spent with his family. Michael was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be deeply missed.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of five years, Stella Tinney Schouest; son Kole Michael Schouest of New Iberia; daughters Acelyn Brito and husband Luis of Youngsville and Victoria Vincent of Youngsville; mother, Michelle Camacho of Centerville; father, Michael Paul Schouest Jr. and wife Connie of Youngsville; siblings Nicolas Schouest and wife Lauren of New Iberia, Amanda C. McNeese and husband Jordan of Youngsville and Shayli Schouest of Youngsville; sisters Allison C. Breaux and husband David of New Iberia, Aimee Camacho of New Iberia, Jude M. Camacho of New Iberia, Steven A. Camacho of Broussard and Avery J. Camacho of New Iberia; grandchildren Easton Davey, Mila Davey, August Brito and Aila Davey; special cousins Matthew Davey and spouse Mallorie Beard and Jessica Davey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ada Lancon Davey and Charles O. Davey; paternal grandfather, Michael Paul Schouest Sr.; paternal grandmother, Lana Q. Blanchard; step-father Andrew “Tuffy” Camacho; and uncle Kevin Picard.
Pallbearers will be Nicolas Schouest, Steven A. Camacho, Matthew Davey, Michael Paul Schouest Jr., Cambre Romero and Clayton Romero.
Honorary Pallbearers are Luis Brito, Russell David, Jordan McNeese and Rene Touchet.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements