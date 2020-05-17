Michael P. Parria Sr.

JEANERETTE — A private graveside service was conducted for Michael Parria on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.
A lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Michael Parria, age 65, passed away at his residence on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Michael was born on July 29, 1954, to Frank and Elaine Gauthier Parria in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Michael Parria enjoyed fishing, wood working and selling watermelons during the summer months. He truly loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Glenna Curtis Parria of Jeanerette; children, Michael Parria Jr. and wife Falecia, Frank Parria and wife Alexis of Baldwin, Mandy LeBlanc and husband Clement of New Iberia, Glenn Parria and wife Bridget of New Iberia and Dustin Parria and fiancé Jennifer Walker of Franklin; sisters Patricia Vorhoff and husband Joe of New Orleans and Kathleen Terrebone of Crystal Spring, Mississippi; and eleven grandchildren.
Serving as Pallbearers will be his children and his grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Elaine Gauthier Parria of New Orleans, Louisiana.
You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 400 Provost St., 276-5151, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.