A memorial service was celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Charlet Funeral Home in Zachary for Michael O. Williams, 73. The service was conducted by Fr. Jeffrey Bayhi. A gathering of family and friends was held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Charlet Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19, the Williams family requested that family and friends wear face masks and practice social distancing while attending the visitation and funeral service.
Mike departed this life peacefully at his home in Zachary on Monday, January 11, 2021.
He was born on March 11, 1947, to Oliver A. Williams Jr. and Margaret Durio Williams in New Orleans.
Mike’s youth was spent in Louisiana and Mississippi, moving frequently as his dad worked for Gulf Oil. In 1965, he graduated from Lafayette High School. Mike was an Eagle Scout. He briefly attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana and joined the U.S. Navy in 1967, where he trained to be a Hospital Corpsman. He married Brenda Hilton before his deployment to Vietnam in 1968, where he served as a Corpsman in a field hospital. He served until 1970. While in his service to our country, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze star, the Navy Unit Commendation ribbon, a Vietnam Campaign Medal and a citation from the Department of the Navy of meritorious service in Da Nang.
Upon returning from his service in the Navy, he continued his education at the University of Southwestern Louisiana. He attained a degree in Industrial Technology. After graduation Mike taught Industrial Arts at Lafayette High and worked as an Operating Room Technician at Lafayette General Hospital.
Having a fascination and talent for repairing motorcycles, led him to start his own small business, First Turn Kawasaki in Abbeville. He closed the business in the early 1980s. Mike went to work for Gulf Coast Bank in Abbeville followed by Hancock Bank in Gulfport, Mississippi, managing their car leasing programs. In 1985, he went to work for the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation through the State of Louisiana as the Finance Director, helping businesses find locations and financing for their plans. His colleagues and peers highly respected Mike at LEDC. He retired in 2012.
Mike was a genuine, kind, caring man who was always ready to help people. He married his wife Nancy in 2000. He was supportive of her endeavors. They spent many hours at Cat Island photographing the wetlands for the Nature Conservancy and observing the wildlife to help with its preservation. Animals and the environment were important to Mike. He treasured his two exotic cats, Bobby and Joy, that lived with them. His home is surrounded by a garden wonderland. Mike and Nancy attended art festivals and collected folk art. As a “rock hound” he did lapidary work with his discoveries. He loved motorcycles and was restoring a Triumph motorcycle.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Webb Williams; a stepson, Greg Webb; granddaughters Sydney and Gabrielle; and his former wife, Brenda Hilton Williams, of Baton Rouge; his sister Paula Foret (Jim) of New Iberia; and nieces and nephews Rachel Tauzin (Chuck), Jacob Foret (Randina), Amy Tabor (Matt) and Joe Foret (Kim).
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Durio Williams and his father, Oliver A. Williams Jr.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the humane society or the Nature Conservancy.
