A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Michael “Mike” Blan_chard, 70, who passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, in New Iberia.
Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate. Interment will be at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will be on Tuesday from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A native of New Iberia, Mr. Blanchard was born on Jan. 18, 1951, and served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed fishing, and “tinkering and fixing” things.
He is survived by his son Michael Blanchard Jr. (Laura) of New Iberia and a stepson, Brandon Onellion of New Iberia.
