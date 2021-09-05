Michael Marie

Michael Bradley Marie, 67, died on Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021, at his home in Jacksonville, Florida, surrounded by his family and caretakers.
He had been fighting a blood disorder, and its complications for the last five years, until his death. Mike graduated with the Class of ’72, from Catholic High School and had been a land surveyor, like his father, R.B. Marie, since the 1970s in New Iberia, Arkansas and Florida, until his retirement to fight his disease.
Mike is survived by his wife, Ann (Colee); his son Michael Christopher (of St. Albans, West Virginia) and his wife Rachel (Chambers) and their two children Lleyton and Savannah; his son Jonathan Patrick (Pensacola, Florida); his sister Maureen Renee Marie (New Iberia); his brothers Brian Randolph Marie (Jacksonville, Florida) and Raymond Leon Marie (Muncie, Indiana) and their spouses and nieces and nephews.
Mike was predeceased by his father, Raymond B. Marie (1993) and mother, Muriel Abshire Marie (2005).
There will not be a funeral for Mike, but a graveside ceremony is planned at the Holy Family Mausoleum, at some future date. News for the ceremony will be sent through social media.
