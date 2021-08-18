Michael LeBlanc

JEANERETTE — A private Mass of Christian burial will be held for Michael “T-Mike” Lee LeBlanc, 65, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Rev. Alexander Albert officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery.
A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Michael passed away on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Franklin Foundation Hospital. Michael worked at Trappey’s, Bill’s Dollar Store and Jeanerette Mills. “T-Mike” enjoyed going to church, riding his bike, dancing at weddings and socializing. He had a sweet tooth and always enjoyed treating his family to lunch when they came over for a visit. He enjoyed the simple things in life and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his siblings Sheila Clements of Jeanerette, Robert LeBlanc of Avery Island, Clyde LeBlanc Sr. of Jeanerette, Norma Dubois and husband Mitchell Sr. of Jeanerette, Jerry LeBlanc of Jeanerette, Terry LeBlanc of Jeanerette and Billy LeBlanc of Jeanerette; brother-in-law Johnny Ledet of Baldwin; nieces and nephews Elizabeth (Joshua), Jennifer (Bobby Jr.), Clint Jr. (Jamie), Dana, Ashley (Chris), Katheryn, Ted(Lauren), Lance, Mitchell Jr. and Angel; great nieces and nephews Joshua, Zachary, Daylin, Lucas, Destinae, Bailee, Davion, and Annamae and his four legged companion Eggo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee St. Paul and Bernice Marie Tabb LeBlanc; sister Tammy Ledet; brother-in-law Clint Clements Sr.; sister-in-law Melissa LeBlanc and nephew Clyde LeBlanc Jr.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Clyde LeBlanc Sr., Mitchell Dubois Sr., Clint Clements Jr., Joshua Harrington, Bobby Buck Jr. and Chris Geerts. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert “Boo-Boo” LeBlanc, Jerry LeBlanc, Terry LeBlanc and Billy LeBlanc.
The family would like to thank Dr. McPherson, and all the wonderful Franklin Foundation nurses who cared for Michael.
To help the community stay safe we will honor the Aug. 1, 2021 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home and church. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michael’s honor to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1511 Church St., Jeanerette, LA 70544.