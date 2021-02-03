JEANERETTE — Funeral services will be held for Mr. Michael Lawrence Dooley, 73, on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
A native of Jeanerette and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Dooley passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Landmark of Acadiana.
Michael was a retired production operator for Sonat/Danos and Curole for over 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at the camp. His greatest joy was the time spent with his daughter and granddaughter, especially at horse shows and competitions where he could be seen in the stands cheering them on. Mr. Dooley was known for his wit and friendly personality. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his daughter Claire Bourque and husband Brett of New Iberia; granddaughter Bailee Bourque of New Iberia; brother Vernon Dooley and wife Loretta of Erath; nieces and nephews Christine Marcotte and husband Jerry of Sorrel, James Thibodaux of Franklin, Elizabeth Darce and Glen of Plaucheville, Ross Dooley and wife Tesha of Baton Rouge, Leah Weimer and husband Eric of Richmond, Virginia and Beau Dooley and wife Lisa of Charlotte, North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Cecile Landry Dooley; sister Mary Anne Dooley Corcoran and husband Jimbo; and stepson Ryan Rabalais.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Glen Darce, Jerry Marcotte, Brett Bourque, James Thibodaux, Gene Broussard and Grant Darce.
The family would like to thank the staff of Landmark of Acadiana for taking care of Mr. Dooley during his final months.
To keep the community safe we will honor all Louisiana Mandates. All family members and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 276-5151, is in charge of the arrangements.