Michael L. Borton, age 64, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at 8 p.m. at his residence.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Michael L. Borton was born to Marion and Marie Veazy Borton on October 8, 1955, in New Iberia.
Michael enjoyed fishing, watching TV, playing computer games and generally chilling out.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Bourque Borton; his three daughters, Celeste Borton and fiancé Elton Meyers of New Iberia, Christina Borton and fiancé C.J. Miguez of Erath and April Lowe of New Iberia; his brother Allen Matthews of Patterson; his sister Debbie Franz of New Iberia; stepson Patrick Bourque; grandchildren, Steven Borel, Chelsie Borel, Austin Borel, Hadlea Bourque, Harlea Bourque, Caden Miguez, Brinx Bourque, Nick Alleman and Cloey Miguez; and five great-grandchildren, Zelda Badeaux, River Gregouire, Kodah Gregouire, Nora Borel and Wesley Borel.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Borton and Marie Hazel Veazy Rhodes.
