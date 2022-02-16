JEANERETTE — It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Michael Joseph Strozik, 82, on February 14, 2022.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Alexander Albert as celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at David Funeral Home in Jeanerette on Thursday, February 17, 2022, and on Friday morning from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with a Rosary at 7 p.m.
A native of Syracuse, New York and longtime resident of Jeanerette, Michael was born February 21, 1939, to Joseph Michael Strozik and Josephine Ann Pabis Strozik.
After attaining a degree in Mathematics from Alliance College in Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania, Michael spent several years in the United States Army, stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and at the Presidio in San Francisco.
He then spent a number of years living in New Orleans and working as an engineer for Boeing, before realizing a long career as an educator in the Iberia Parish School System.
It was in New Orleans that he met his future wife, Helen Faulk, as he was carousing down Bourbon Street on Mardi Gras day.
Michael spent most of his life living in South Lousiana, where he enjoying fishing and being outdoors. He was an avid conservationist who loved wildlife and animals. He loved playing craps, drinking coffee and cheap wine and listening to old jazz standards.
Michael is survived by his son Joseph Strozik and his wife Andrea,; daughter Jill Strozik; grandson Michael Mason Strozik; granddaughter Adriana Strozik; brother Conrad Strozik; and sister Alice Linyear.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife Helen Faulk Strozik.