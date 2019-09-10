Michael Jerome Brooks Sr.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Michael Jerome “Mike” Brooks Sr., 55, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Deacon Roland Jeanlouis officiating.
He will await the resurrection in Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home 7 a.m. until the time of the service with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Carencro, he passed at 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in Lafayette.
He was a 1982 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School. In addition, he was a former parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Lafayette.
He leaves to cherish his memory, two sons, Michael Jerome Brooks Jr. of Carencro and Marcus Anthony Brooks of New Iberia; two daughters, Taylor Marie Brooks of Lafayette and Kennedi Rai Guidry of Milton; one sister, Sharon B. Williams of New Iberia; four brothers, Carrol Brooks (Sandra), Gregory Brooks and Curtis Lee Brooks (Jennifer), all of New Iberia and Christopher B. Brooks (Rori) of Lafayette; four grandchildren, Makhi Brooks, Kinsley Brooks, Marliegh Brooks and Michael Jerome Brooks III; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius John Brooks Sr. and Iris Dauphine Brooks; his wife, Brigette Reed Brooks; and one brother Cornelius John Brooks Jr.
Active Pallbearers are Michael J. Brooks Jr., Marcus A. Brooks, Carrol Brooks Jr., Curtis Brooks Jr., Christopher Brooks Jr. and Toris Brooks.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.