Michael Jean Batiste Sr.

ST. MARTINVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Michael “Big Mike” Jean Batiste Sr., 76, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Fr. Michael Sucharski, as the celebrant.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday at Fletcher Funeral Home 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 9 a.m.
He will await the resurrection at Saint Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery in Cade.
A resident of Cade, he passed at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his residence.
“Big Mike” as he was affectionately known by many, was a faithful parishioner of Notre Dame Catholic Church in St. Martinville, President of Spanish Lake Riders and he was well known for his great cooking.
He leaves in God’s care, five sons, Michael (Lucy) Jean Batiste Jr. of Cade, Curtis Jean Batiste of Houston, David P. Jean Batiste of Lafayette, Brandon Jean Batiste of St. Martinville and Troy (Angela) Jean Batiste of Parks; two daughters, Charlene M. Davis of New Iberia and Darlene M. Jean Batiste of Lafayette; one brother, Peter Jean Batiste Jr. (Vessa) of Houston; one sister, Enola J. Williams of New Iberia; two godchildren, Pauline Steward of New Iberia and Abramson Broussard of New Iberia; twenty-six grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends who know that earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal.
He reunites with his daughter Christine Jean Batiste Fulgence; son Terrance Jean Batiste; parents, Peter Jean Batiste Sr. and Enola Jacquet Jean Batiste; two brothers, Rufus Jean Batiste and Charles Jean Batiste; and two sisters, Marie Boyance and Augustine Jean Batiste.
Active Pallbearers will be Lealand Davis, Christopher Jean-Batiste, Michael Jean-Batiste Jr., Davis Trahan, Shannon Jones and Brandon Jones.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Curtis Jean-Batiste, David Jean-Batiste, Brandon Jean-Batiste, Troy Jean-Batiste, Dequasius Jean-Batiste and Tyree Jean-Batiste.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.