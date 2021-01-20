A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Michael James Romero, 32, who passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in New Orleans. Interment will follow in the Rosehill Cemetery. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 11 a.m.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Michael was born on October 7, 1988. He loved watching tv, especially Investigation ID, football games and playing with his nieces and nephews. Michael had a big heart, with so much compassion and love for everyone. He was always willing to help others, including being a LOPA organ donor hero.
Survivors include his parents, Michael Edward Romero and Tammie Cunningham Romero of New Iberia; brother Travis Joseph Romero (fiancé Jessica Hill) of New Iberia; two sisters, Monica Gros (Kenneth) of New Iberia and Rebecca Zito (Broc) of New Iberia; grandfather Gerald Hebert of Jeanerette; nephews and nieces who he loved dearly, Dylan Gros, Daylan Gros, Davin Gros, Luke Zito, Braden Romero, Thomas Zito, Elizabeth Zito and Kaylie Gros.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Curley and Velma Romero, Anna Mae Hebert and Ray Cunningham; and a niece Paige Elizabeth Gros.
Pallbearers will be Travis Romero, Dylan Gros, Daylan Gros, Davin Gros, Luke Zito and Derek Leonard.
Honorary pallbearers include Braden Romero, Drew Hebert, Colby Verret, Broc Zito, Kenneth Gros and Andy Smith.
