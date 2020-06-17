A celebration of life gathering will be held for Michael “Bomba” James Lopez, age 71, at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m.
Interment will take place privately at a later date.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Lopez passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at his residence with his family by his side.
Born on December 30, 1948, to the late Claude Lopez Sr. and Lorraine Castille Lopez; Michael was one of twelve children. Michael, who was better known as “Bomba,” was a true American patriot who proudly served his country in the National Guard. Bomba was a hardworking man who tirelessly dedicated his time to bettering his community. Along with his late wife, Joy Lopez, Bomba was co-owner of Michael and Joy’s Hair Salon for over twenty years, after which he spent the remainder of his life restoring historic houses and classic cars.
He is survived by his daughters Michelle Lopez Kristicevich and husband Zachary of New Iberia and Natalie M. Lopez of New Iberia; brothers Kenneth Lopez and wife Diane, Matthew Lopez and wife Lanae, Glen Lopez, Claude Lopez Jr. and Melvin Lopez; sisters Claudia L. Landry and husband Joel, Stephanie L. LeBlanc, Janice L. Talley and husband Perry, Loren L. Savoie and husband Jeff and Kathy L. Segura and husband Eugene; and grandchildren Gunner M. Robin, Juliette E. Robin, Lillian J. Kristicevich, Wade S. Kristicevich and Victoria R. Benoit.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth Joy Wade Lopez; parents, Claude Lopez Sr. and Lorraine Castille Lopez; and sister Linda L. Landry.
