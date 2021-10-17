A memorial service will be held at a later date for Michael J. Thomas Sr., who passed away at 3 a.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Maison Teche Nursing Home.
Born in Lafayette and a resident of New Iberia, Michael J. Thomas Sr. was born on February 18, 1960, to Shirley Paul and Helena Charles Thomas.
Michael worked for Quail Tools Company for 21 years. His hobbies included working on trucks and fishing. He also enjoyed tinkering with things around the house and fixing anything that needed repair.
He was known as the “king of the one-pot meals.” He loved eating all he cooked and even loved eating whatever others would cook. He just loved to eat.
He will be missed by all, for he would stay in touch with all those he knew and spoke to them regularly.
He is survived by his wife Cynthia Thomas; children Michael J. Thomas Jr. (Brandi Lopez), Nicole Delahoussaye (Anthony), Chantel Thomas and Travis Thomas (Sara Vallot Thomas); grandchildren Langston, Valerie, Hyacinth, Aria, Jaydon, Maddox, Dawson, Lindsey, Londyn and Isaiah; siblings Steve “Bo” Thomas (Pam), Troy Thomas (Mairiam), Cheryl Lee (Charles), Christine “Chris” Domingues (Tommy) and Melena “Penny” Guilbeaux (Robert).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley Paul and Helena Charles Thomas; and one brother, Eddie Paul Thomas.
The family wishes a special thank you to Hospice of Acadiana for all the love and support they shared with our family during this difficult time.
