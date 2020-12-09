A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mr. Michael Hurst, 57, at 10 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander officiating.
He will await the resurrection in Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A public visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home at 8:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
“Spiderman,” as he was known to many, was a resident of Jeanerette and passed away at 10:07 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at his residence.
He leaves to cherish his memory four brothers, Johnnie Hurst, Charlie Hurst of Jeanerette, Robert Hurst (Cornell) and Cornelius Landor (Angela) of New Iberia; three sisters, Janet Jones (Leroy), Melinda Hurst and Paula Clavelle, all of Jeanerette; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lottie Hurst and Oneal Landor Jr.; and two sisters, Sherry Landry and Clementine Hurst.
Active pallbearers will be Jamal Hurst, Shawkate Hurst, JaQuincy Hurst, Courtney Hurst, Ryan Hurst and Derrion Hurst.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Hurst, Cornelius Landor, Charlie Hurst, Johnnie Hurst, Leroy Jones and Norman Marks.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.