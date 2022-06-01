Michael Henry Gonzales, 73, of New Iberia passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at his residence.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Mike will be laid to rest alongside his parents at Memorial Park Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home.The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. until time of service on Thursday.
He was born on September 6, 1948, to the late James and Jessie Haycock Gonzales in New Iberia.
Mike proudly served his country in the US Air Force during two tours in the Vietnam War. He would then further his career in the National Guard.
He attended USL in Lafayette and attained several degrees, always willing to gain more knowledge. He was an electrical technician by trade and retired after a long career from Siemens Electrical in California and the City of Lafayette.
Mike was a member of the Knights of Columbus, an avid bowler and chess player. He could often be found tinkering with old electrical radios, trains and computers.
As a devoted and loving husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother he will be missed dearly.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 39 years, Judy Benoit Gonzales; daughters Michaela Gonzales and husband Terry Wilson and Shannon Nichol; one son, Shane Nichol; five grandchildren, Joseph Chavez, Christina Wilson, Toni Nichol, Alexandra Cervantez and Dylan Nichol; great-grandchildren AhnaLe’ Fontenot, Maryanna Cervantes, Marley Trahan, Kinsley Nichol, Mason Cervantes, Vera Chavez, Covy Almanza, Kash Chavez and Jett Nichol; one brother, Peter James “Jimmy” Gonzales and wife Joy Rita; and one sister, Jerry Ann Delcambre.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Ernest “DD” Gonzales; and two grandchildren, Brandi Chavez and Colton Nichol.