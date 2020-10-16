Michael G. Thibodeaux, 61, native of Franklin and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on October 12, 2020.
Michael is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sharon G. Thibodeaux; daughters Jordan Thibodeaux (Robert Ainsworth) and Devon Thibodeaux (Nicholas Riles); grandsons Landon Ainsworth and Levi Michael Riles; sisters Gale Stevens and Luann Goodsen (Brian); brother Bill Thibodeaux (Faye); parents-in-law RJ and Gerry Guillotte; sister-in-law Kim Greenwood (Douglas); brothers-in-law Darren Guillotte and Dale Guillotte (Kendra); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Thibodeaux and Elizabeth Thibodeaux; and his brother-in-law Wayne Stevens.
Pallbearers will be Greg Hebert, Tony Young, Robert Ainsworth, Nicholas Riles, Dale Guillotte and J. Frank Leblanc.
The family would like to thank Audubon Hospice and especially, nurse Kim.
A visitation will be held Friday, Ocotber 16, 2020, from noon until 2 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Burial to immediately follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
