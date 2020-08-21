A Graveside Service will be held for Mr. Michael Fusilier Jr., 50, at 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Holy Family Cemetery with Deacon Roland Jeanlouis and Minister Francis L. Davis, officiating.
He will be laid to rest in the Mausoleum at Holy Family Cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday, August 13, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Big Mike was a 1992 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School. As a devout Catholic, he was a member of Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church and served as Grand-Knight of Saint Jude Council No. 179 in Olivier.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Jessica Ann Derouen Fusilier of New Iberia; two sons, Jamikal Fusilier and Michael Fusilier III of New Iberia; one daughter, Jalaina Danae Fusilier of New Iberia; his mother, Linda Fontenette Fusilier of New Iberia; six brothers, Tracy Fusilier Sr. (Tonya) of Lawrence, Georgia, Randy Fusilier (Crystal) and Dexter Fusilier, both of New Iberia, Brody Fusilier of Loreauville, Justin Fusilier (Danye) and Brandon Fusilier of Houston; two sisters, Fontella Fusilier and Kourtney Fusilier both of New Iberia; his godparents, Allen Jones and Paulette Booker; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Fusilier Sr.; one brother, Reginald Fusilier; maternal grandparents, Loucious Fontenette Sr. and Oneeda Sparrow Fontenette and his paternal grandparents, Alton Fusilier and Emarite Boyance Fusilier.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.