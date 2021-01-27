A gathering of friends and family will be held for Michael DeRouen on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at David Funeral Home.
Family requests that the visitation to be on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, beginning at 6 p.m. and concluding at 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Michael DeRouen, 69, passed away at his residence on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 9:18 p.m.
A lifelong residence Michael was born on December 20, 1952, in New Iberia to Thomas Elery and Velma Comeaux DeRouen.
He truly loved to be productive and work. He was a very hard worker and he instilled great work ethics in the sons, nephews and any other person that worked alongside him. One could say he was a good teacher. He also had a passion for hunting and fishing with his sons.
One of his favorite pastimes was taking the top off his Camaro and riding through the country side listening to his Cajun and R & B music.
He worked in the oil field as a hydraulic specialist of the Baker and Bethlehem Jacking System.
Michael DeRouen is survived by his sons Bradley DeRouen (Robyn) of New Iberia and Nicholas DeRouen (Dawn) of Toledo Bend; a sister, Lucille DeRouen (Tika Laudun) of Baton Rouge; grandchildren Shay Brazil (Kacy), Bryce DeRouen, Ethan DeRouen, Patience DeRouen and Braxton DeRouen; and one great-grandchild, Kashton Brazil.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Elery DeRouen.
