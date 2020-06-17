JEANERETTE — A graveside service will be held for Michael David St. Germain, 68, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at St. John Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. with Father Alexander Albert officiating.
A native of St. Mary Parish and resident of Jeanerette, “Mike” as he was affectionately known, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Mike enjoyed cooking and bartending. He was a chef at the Yellow Bowl Restaurant and later in life he was a bartender at Cypress Bayou Casino. He enjoyed the peace and quiet of Belle Vue Plantation, reading and rocking in his rocking chair on the porch. Mike was a good man, a talented artist and was always eager to lend a helping hand to friends and family.
He is survived by sister Claire Fitzpatrick; nieces Nichole St. Germain, Anne Landrum and husband Paul, Sue Adams and husband David and Lee Fontenot; nephew Jack Fitzpatrick and wife, Dianne; four great-nieces and five great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Edmae St. Germain; brother Girard C. St. Germain; and sister Rita Copp.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 276-5151, is in charge of the arrangements.