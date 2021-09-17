A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Michael Dean Mogerman Sr., 64, who died Saturday, Sept.11, 2021, in New Iberia.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, and a Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m.

He will be interred privately at a later date at St. Marcellus Catholic Church Cemetery.

Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.

