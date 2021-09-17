Michael D. Mogerman Sr. Sep 17, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Michael Dean Mogerman Sr., 64, who died Saturday, Sept.11, 2021, in New Iberia.Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, and a Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m.He will be interred privately at a later date at St. Marcellus Catholic Church Cemetery.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Michael Mogerman, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home New Iberia Michael D. Mogerman Sr. Worship Funeral Service Marcellus Catholic Church Rosary Cemetery Load comments Our Cajun Creole Cookbook that will be publishing in November You got recipes? Click to submit iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com