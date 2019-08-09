Michael Broussard

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia for Michael “Mike” Broussard, 66, who passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in Lake Charles.
Interment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.
Msgr. J. Robert Romero will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Friday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Friday. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.
A lifelong area resident, Mike was born on January 16, 1953, to Edwin Broussard Sr. and Thelma Abshire Broussard. He owned and operated the Western Auto Store in Loreauville for many years and worked as a caregiver with adults and children who had special needs. He was a coach for the Special Needs Bowling League and was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus member.
Mike had a deep passion for cooking, a trait he learned from his grandmother, Rita Abshire. One of his greatest pleasures was watching everyone enjoy the meal that he had prepared. He also enjoyed music, singing around the house, laughing, telling jokes and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his son Peter Broussard and wife Brandy of New Iberia; daughters Laurie Anne Durham and husband Todd of New Iberia and Michelle Broussard of New Iberia; son-in-law Greg Walet of Loreauville; grandchildren Rachelle Walet, Kassidy Walet, Joshua Olivier, Timothy Olivier, Courtenay Yeager, Victoria Broussard, Kennedi Broussard, Pearson Broussard, Mia Jolivette, Miles Jolivette, Corey Durham and Scotty Durham; great-grandchildren Aaron Olivier and Aliyah White; father, Edwin Broussard Sr. of Jeanerette; sisters Sandra B. Jacob of Erath, Susan Abadie and husband Daryl of Lafayette and Judy Champagne and husband Terry of Loreauville; brothers Edwin Broussard Jr. and wife Terry of Lydia, Francis Broussard and wife Patricia of Abbeville and Marion Broussard and wife Cynthia of Canada.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, who he deeply adored and loved, Nancy Broussard; daughter Evelyn Walet; grandson Jacob Olivier; mother Thelma Abshire Broussard; and a brother, Gerald Broussard.
To view online obituary, sign guest book, and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneral home.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.