Funeral services are pending for Michael Jerome “Mike” Brooks Sr., 55, a native of New Iberia and resident of Carencro. He died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 in Lafayette.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Funeral services are pending for Michael Jerome “Mike” Brooks Sr., 55, a native of New Iberia and resident of Carencro. He died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 in Lafayette.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.