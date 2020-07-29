Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Holy Family Cemetery for Michael Breaux Jr., 80, who was a lifelong resident of New Iberia. During his last five years he spent in Nederland, Texas, with his son Glenn and wife Shelly, where he was cared for with love until his passing on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Rev. Brian Harrington will officiate.
Due to Covid-19, the Breaux family requests that family and friends wear face masks and practice social distancing while attending the service.
Mr. Breaux was a retired Customer Service rep for Reagan Equipment Co. and he cherished the lasting friendships he made not only with his coworkers but also customers. He loved playing golf, telling jokes and watching airplanes.
He is survived by his only child Glenn and wife Shelly Breaux; grandson Joshua and wife Celsea Breaux and grandson Cade Breaux, all of Nederland, Texas. He is also survived by his sister Elsie “Pookie” Armentor; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rona “Sis” Breaux; parents, Michel and Anna Breaux; brothers Alvin Breaux and wife Loraine, Leroy Breaux and Collins “Cot” Breaux.
Honorary Pallbearers include Larry Morvant, Hilton Richard, Sim Armentor Jr., Keith Armentor, Bill Armentor, Farrell Armentor and posthumous Cyrus Gary.
We would like to thank the staff at TIRR Memorial Herman of Houston for all their kindness, compassion and support over the years. Also, we would like to thank the staff of amazing nurses at Amedisys Hospice of Beaumont, Texas for their compassion and care.
To view online obituary and sign guest book, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.