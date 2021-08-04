A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Darby and Greene Funeral Home honoring the life of Michael James Boutte Sr., 66, who passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
The family requests visiting hours be observed at Darby and Greene Funeral Home, 802 Weldon Street, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed by The Men’s Rosary Group of New Iberia at 11 a.m.
Michael was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved cooking and could throw down a great BBQ. He was employed by the Iberia Parish School Board as a bus driver for the past 12 years.
Michael is survived by his wife of 33 years, Dolores Landry Boutte; children Michael Boutte Jr. (Jamie), Megan Decoux (Chase) and Paige Landry (Daniel); siblings Raymond Boutte, Alwyn Boutte, Dalton Bonin, Doris Louviere, Gloria Boudreaux and Dorothy Breaux; and grandchildren Hannah Mulkey, Hailey Mulkey, Hunter Davidson, Heath Boutte, Chase Decoux, Mason Decoux, Chloe Decoux, Elijah Landry and Isaac Landry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Etienne Boutte and the former Inez Romero and brothers Kossuth Boutte, Allen Boutte and Francis Boutte.
The family would like all visitors to use masks at their discretion.
Darby and Greene Funeral Home, 802 Weldon Street, 256-5152, are in charge of all funeral arrangements.