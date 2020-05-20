LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville for Michael A. Judice, 51, who passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. Rev. Barry Crochet will be the celebrant.
Entombment will follow in the All Saints Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be Friday from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 9 a.m. on Friday.
A native and lifelong area resident, Michael was born on February 2, 1969, and was a 1987 graduate of Loreauville High School, where he was a member of the football team for four years. He was a farmer with Judice Brothers Farms for 33 years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4676, the Cajun Sugar Company and the LA Sugar Refinery Co-Op. An avid model tractor collector, Michael never met a stranger and enjoyed visiting with everyone. He deeply loved spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his parents, Anthony Joe and Gladys Simmons Judice of New Iberia; brothers Jim Judice of New Iberia, Brady Judice and wife Laine of New Iberia and Justin Judice and wife Ginna of New Iberia; sister Ashli Tran and husband Bobby of Windsor, Ontario, Canada; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Suzette Judice; and grandparents, Rochelle and Pauline Simmons and Antoine and Marie Judice.
