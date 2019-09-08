COTEAU — A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Merlin Joseph Comeaux Sr. will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Fr. Brian Harrington will be the celebrant.
Mr. Comeaux will be laid to rest with his wife Irene, in the church mausoleum following the Mass.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Sunday from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m., with the Men’s Rosary Group leading the Rosary at 7 p.m. Visiting hours will resume on Monday from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Mr. Comeaux was born October 21, 1933, in Coteau to the late Raoul Comeaux and the late Agnes Babineaux Comeaux and passed away peacefully Wednesday September 4, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was 85.
Merlin was retired, having worked as a supervisor with Quality Brands and for Mike Stansbury. He and his wife Irene also owned and operated the Little People’s Corner Daycare from 1982 to 2000. When not working, Mr. Comeaux enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden and flowers. He also had a love for music and going dancing with his wife. He also had a special talent and would entertain family and friends by playing music on his hair comb, which brought smiles to everyone around. His family also enjoyed when Merlin would barbeque for them. He had the best barbeque and sauce around. His kind smile and generous heart will be missed dearly. Rest in peace and until we meet again.
Those left to cherish his memory are his ten children Merlin J. Comeaux Jr. (Donna), Cindy Boutte (Kim), Claire Jolet (Ray), Perry Comeaux (Rachel), Dale Comeaux, Glenn Comeaux (Jenny), Steve Comeaux (Darla), Pamela Comeaux, Jason Comeaux and Shane Comeaux; 26 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and his sisters and brothers Thelma LeMaire, Roy Comeaux, Fred Comeaux, R.J. “Jun” Comeaux and Laura Morange.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Irene Broussard Comeaux; his son-in-law Tim Comeaux; and his brothers and sisters Kern, Herman, Loveless and Pat Comeaux, Stella Larson, Ada Murphy, Jane Foreman, Rena Comeaux and Marian Comeaux.
Mr. Comeaux’s seven sons, Merlin, Perry, Dale, Glenn, Steve, Jason and Shane will serve as Pallbearers.
Honorary Pallbearers are Roy, Fred and Jun Comeaux.
To view the online obituary, video tribute and to share memories of Mr. Comeaux, please visit his memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.