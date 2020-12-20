Merle Marie Williams, 88, of Rogers, Arkansas, passed away December 16, 2020.
She was born July 17, 1932, in Loreauville, the daughter of Raoul Mestayer Sr. and Norma Neuville Mestayer.
Merle was a C.N.A. and formerly worked at the Benton County Sunshine School in Arkansas. She moved to Northwest Arkansas and formerly lived in Loreauville and New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Wendy Ann Williams; and her siblings Donald, Forbus, Carroll and Raoul Mestayer Jr., Sharon Lucas, Audrey Labry, Muriel, Karen and Lucille Mestayer and Donna Fay Lanza.
She is survived by her children Rosetta Marie Mouton and husband James of Cypress, Texas, Roy Kenneth Williams Jr. of New Iberia and Norma Lee Marie Hanks of Kenner; grandchildren James Mouton II, Ashley Nicole Estilette, Nicholas, Brittney and Seth Maturin, Sean Hanks, Heather, Hailey, Alexis and Quinn Williams; and great-grandchildren Mickenzie Camacho, Brooklyn, Jayden Mouton, Alexa Green, Tayden, Zadin, Tristan, Marley and Ava Williams.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks for the loving care that the staff at Jamestown Health and Rehab, Rogers, Arkansas gave to our mom for the past six years.