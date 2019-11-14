A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Mercy J. Delahoussaye, at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Fr. Korey LaVergne will be the celebrant.
Following the Mass, Mr. Delahoussaye will be laid to rest with his wife, Gloria, at Memorial Park Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Friday from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., with the Rosary at 11 a.m.
Mercy was born September 27, 1939, in Iberia Parish to the late Edias and Edith Trahan Delahoussaye and passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at his residence. He was 80.
Mr. Delahoussaye was retired from the City of New Iberia with over 35 years of service. Outside of his work he enjoyed spending time outdoors. Hunting and fishing were two of his favorite pastimes and tending to his garden also brought him peace. He was known by many for his generous and kind heart and for always having a smile for you. Above all, he was a man who lived for the love and care of his family. He will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his son David J. Delahoussaye Sr.; his stepson Wayne Patrick Miller and wife Connie; his grandson David J. Delahoussaye Jr.; three step-grandchildren, Nicole Miller, Erica Anderson and Blake Ryan Miller; a great-grandchild Sophie Delahoussaye; three brothers, Gerald, Nelson and Presley Delahoussaye; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Migues Delahoussaye; his son Shane Joseph Delahoussaye; his stepson Ronnie James Miller; and his sisters and brothers, Elia Buteaux, Eline Romero, Leroy, Dennis and Ewell Delahoussaye.
Serving as Pallbearers are David Delahoussaye Sr., Gerald, Presley and Nelson Delahoussaye, David Delahoussaye Jr. and Blake Miller.
To view the online obituary please visit Mr. Delahoussaye’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.