Melvina Sanders

A Home-going celebration will be held for Ms. Melvina “Mel” Sanders, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church with Rev. Donald Wright, Jr. Pastor, officiating.
She will await the resurrection in St. Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center.
Melvina accepted Christ as her Savior and was a member of Star Pilgrim Baptist Church.
She leaves in God’s care to cherish her fond memory, her companion of 10 years, Oscar Howard of New Iberia; two daughters, Melody Sanders Foster (Johnny) and Mitchella Sanders, both of New Iberia; two brothers, Willie (Juanita) Provost and Frank (Mary) Martin Sr. of New Iberia; three sisters, Marie S. (Thomas Sr.) Cleary, Mary S. (William) Decuir and Sarah S. Charles of New Iberia; two grandchildren, Jaquincy Foster and Kobe Foster; one godchild, Jo’Tyra Cleary of New Iberia; one special cousin, Lylsses “Pena” Norbert; two special friends, Wanda Pillette and Albert Davis Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, church family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Sanders Sr. and Thelma Jones Sanders; five brothers, Daniel Martin, Isaiah Lewis Jr., Lloyd Sanders Jr., Michael Sanders Sr. and Emile Sanders; two sisters, Thelma “Weeze” Louise Sanders and Dorothy Anthony; one grandchild, Ja’Quandric Foster; and one nephew, Thomas Cleary Jr.
Active Pallbearers are Donald Davis, Arthur Shello Jr., Jaquincy Foster, Ronnie Shello, Arthur Shello Jr. and Derwin Walker.
Honorary Pallbearers are Kobe Foster, Albert Davis Jr., Travis Cleary, William Decuir, Anthony Douglas, Brokeithlyn Foster, Johnny Robert, Thomas Cleary Sr. and Troy Cleary.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.