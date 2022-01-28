A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Melvin Polidore, 59, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander officiating. He will await the resurrection in Sorrell Community Cemetery, in Sorrell.
Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all attendees must wear a mask at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of Jeanerette, he transitioned at 10:16 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
Mr. Melvin Polidore was a hard-working man and was a master welder for many years until his retirement. He had a love for outdoors and he loved working with his hands.
He leaves to cherish his memory his companion Lilly Colbert of Jeanerette; one son, Broderick Colbert of Jeanerette; five daughters, Jessica Gabriel of New Iberia, Shawanna Colbert and Shawandranique Colbert, both of Lafayette, Laquetha Brown of Franklin and Tamarey Brown of Jeanerette; sixteen grandchildren; seven brothers, Clegis Polidore (Susan) of Four Corners, Oscar Polidore (Ida) of Sorrell, Charles Lee Polidore (Dora) and Herman Ray Mitchell, both of Four Corners, Rivers Polidore (Eunice) of Sorrell, William Polidore (Monica) of Carencro and Fred Polidore (Joshlynn) of Enterprise, Alabama; four aunts, Doretha Charles and Orillia Key, both of Four Corners, and Ora Keal of Sorrell and Clara Darby (Roy) of Beaumont, Texas; godmother Ora Keal of Sorrell; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dewallen Colbert; his parents Rivers Mitchell and Dorothy Polidore Mitchell; maternal grandparents Oscar and Idella Polidore; and paternal grandparents William and Albertha Mitchell.
Active pallbearers are Jamichael Colbert, Broderick Colbert, Peter Lumpkin, Donald Colbert, Rickey Martin and Timothy Jack.
Honorary pallbearers are Clegis Polidore, Oscar Polidore, Charles Lee Polidore, Herman Ray Mitchell, Rivers Polidore, William Polidore and Fred Polidore.