Melvin Petry Jr.

Melvin John “Pete” Petry Jr. departed from his earthly home on February 27, 2020, surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was 77 years old. Visitation will be at Pellerin Funeral Home on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
The funeral will be at 10 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lady, with a get together at the Parish Hall afterward.
Pete was born in Gueydan on March 9, 1942, to Melvin Petry Sr. and Hilda Ruby Abshire. He met and fell in love with his childhood sweetheart Gloria Simon Petry at the age of 16. They were married six years later on October 13, 1962. They brought into this world Brett John Petry (Covington), Michelle Petry Davidson (New Iberia) and Scott Christopher Petry (Houston, Texas). Pete loved the people that his kids loved, Cindy Petry (wife of Brett), Glen Davidson (husband of Michelle), and Kelly Petry (wife of Scott). “Paw Paw” especially loved his six grandchildren, Kristin Petry, Kevin (wife Kelsey) Petry (New Orleans), Hannah Davidson (Dallas), and Anna Petry, Cooper Petry and Ethan Petry (Houston).
Those who knew him might say that Pete was the diamond in the rough — tough on the exterior, beautiful on the inside. They also know that he was an outstanding cook and friend who enjoyed giving his time helping others. He was an active member of the Optimist Club, the La Cachette Dinner Club, and the Royal Gourmet Cooking Club of Jeanerette and a past member and longtime contributor to the Creole Gourmet Cooking Club. He was an avid supporter of the annual Duck Wake and one of the last members of the Silver Bullet Gang. As a devout and lifelong Catholic, Pete served as a Knight in the Knights of Columbus and was an active member of Our Lady of Nativity Catholic Church of New Iberia for over 50 years.
Many knew him through his work. Pete and his family moved to New Iberia in 1970 to open and manage the New Iberia branch of Gayle Oil Company. Over his 42 years at Gayle Oil Company, many of Pete’s clients became his dearest friends and confidantes. He was known to speak his mind — and everyone knew that what you saw is what you got. In 2008, he went on to better things at Miguez Fuels in New Iberia and truly appreciated all of the people who were there. His family wants to thank them for the support and love they gave Pete.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gloria, their three children and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his three brothers: Kenneth Petry (Gueydan), Mike Petry (Kaplan) and Russell Petry (Lake Arthur), their families, many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten. He was preceded in death by his mother, Hilda Ruby Abshire, and his father Melvin Petry Sr.
The family would like to express thanks to Dr. Doug Sagrera, his team, and to the dedicated ICU staff from Iberia Medical who were kind and supportive during his time there.
