Melvin Joseph Stansbury

Melvin Joseph “Milo” Stansbury, 55, of New Iberia passed away on July 5, 2020 ,at his residence.
Melvin was born in New Iberia on June 12, 1965, to Alma Stansbury and Joseph Stansbury. He attended New Iberia Freshman High. Melvin worked as a Sandblaster/Painter for over 25 years, serving the oil and gas industry and took pride in auto detailing on his off time.
Melvin is survived by his sisters Brenda Louviere and husband, Derrell and Linda Penn and husband, Stoney; brothers Kenneth Stansbury and wife, Patricia, Michael Stansbury, Wayne Stansbury, Donnie Smith and wife, Carol and Jessie Stansbury.
He was preceded in death by his niece Kassi Primeaux; and parents, Alma and Joseph Stansbury.
Memorial services for Melvin will be private.
Rest In Peace My Brother.