RYNELLA — Private services will be held at a later date for Melvin Joseph Simon, 81, who passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in New Iberia.
Mr. Simon was born in Lafayette on September 19, 1940, to the late Gladu and Jeanne Broussard Simon.
Melvin was a 1959 graduate of Redemptorist High School in Baton Rouge. He worked as a salesman all of his life and loved working with computers and operating his HAM radio (his handle was WD5CAE). He also enjoyed family get-togethers and hosted a 4th of July party every year for the past 30 years, always serving rabbit stew.
Mr. Simon is survived by his loving wife Esther Simon; two daughters, Anna Daigle (Greg) and Ruth Crotty (Wes), all of New Iberia; two sons, Melvin Simon Jr. (Kathy) of Indian Head, Maryland, and Ronald Simon (Lorri) of St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands; eight grandchildren, Heather Ross (Jeff), Brian Simon (Tabatha), Robert Simon (Missy), Stephen Simon (Amanda), Tina Kelly (fiancé T.J. Massey), Ryan Simon, Morgan Simon and Chance Daigle; great-grandchildren Aiden and Addison Simon, Leo Simon, and Lilian Ross; four siblings, James Simon (Kelle) of Dallas, Gloria Herring of Montecello, Mississippi, Pamala Jarreau (Daryl) of Walker and Marie Simon of Walker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Laura Hurley.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
