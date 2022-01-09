A memorial service will be conducted for Melvin “Coach Ham” Louis Hamilton, 83, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia. Rev. Francis Fontenot will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 8 a.m. until the service time at the funeral home on Tuesday.
Melvin was born on May 30,1938, to Ophelia Badeaux Hamilton and Fred Hamilton Jr., in Plaquemine. He passed away on December 30, 2021, at the Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette after suffering a massive stroke.
Melvin graduated from Plaquemine High School in 1956. The following year he began his studies at the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette where he majored in physical education and social studies. Melvin started his career as the first coach at St. Bernard High School in Jeanerette, earning him the nickname “Coach Ham.” He later coached at Loreauville High School and New Iberia Senior High, where he also taught physics and history until eventually taking on the role of guidance counselor at NISH. Melvin retired from NISH in 2000 after working there for over 30 years. He was a great mentor to many students who walked through his doors looking for advice and guidance. He did his best to lead them on the right path in their future goals.
Melvin was an outdoorsman at heart and loved spending time with his family. Fishing, crabbing and taking his family tubing at Cypremort Point brought him great joy. According to him, every fish was a keeper, no matter how small.
His hobbies were working in his yard, doing carpentry work in the shed and picking pecans to make his delicious mini pecan pies.
He never missed watching his two favorite football teams, the Saints and LSU. Melvin was often seen sporting LSU attire from head to toe on game day. He was also a great cook and enjoyed barbecuing and frying fish for his family. He enjoyed playing bingo, bean bag toss, cards and the slot machines at the casino. Melvin and his wife Renella loved to travel in their RV and took trips across many states. He and his wife also loved listening and dancing to Cajun music. They brought out the best in each other.
Melvin was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an inspiration to his family and was truly a hero in their eyes. He courageously won his battles with cancer on four separate occasions, (prostate cancer and three bouts of skin cancer on his face). On December 6, 2021, he suffered a massive stroke which was just too severe for him to overcome. He will be remembered as a kind and gentle spirit who always spoke words of wisdom and encouragement. He will be deeply missed by all those who and loved him.
Melvin is survived by his first wife and mother of his two daughters, Shelby Guilbeau Hamilton; his loving wife of 30 years Renella Vincent Hamilton; brother Donald Hamilton (Peggy); daughters Janet Fowler (Jerry) and Jamie Mazerole; stepchildren Melissa Comeaux (Ronald), Carla Lindsey (Mike), Kent Vincent (Monique) and Lynette Young; grandchildren Matthew Fowler, Madison Fowler, Kimberly Mazerole, Ryan Mazerole, Alex Mazerole (Erica Segura), Alayna Mazerole (Wade Jeanminette), Jonah Mazerole and Alyssa Mazerole; and great-grandchildren Noah Mazerole, Liam Mazerole, Ella Jeanminette and a second great-granddaughter to arrive in July 2022.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; and son-in-law Anthony “Tony” Mazerole.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Carpenter House for their compassion and loving care that was shown to Melvin during his final days,
