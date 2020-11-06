A graveside celebration of life will be held for Mr. Melvin Allen Small, 79, at 1 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at St. James Baptist Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A public viewing will be held on Friday at Fletcher Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until noon followed by a 12:45 p.m. Omega Psi Phi ritual to be held at St. James Baptist Church Cemetery.
In compliance with the July 13, 2020, Louisiana pandemic mandate, each family member and attendees are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, he left his earthly home peacefully at 3:09 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Snellville, Georgia.
Melvin Allen Small was born May 17, 1941, to the union of Daniel Small and Alnita Derouen Small in Weeks Island. Reared and educated on Weeks Island, Melvin began his education at the Weeks Elementary School and attended through the eighth grade. He continued his education in the public schools of Iberia Parish until graduating in the top 10 of his class from the Jonas Henderson High School in 1959. While at Jonas Henderson, he was an honor student and received several awards for academic excellence. He was active in several of the school clubs during his time at Jonas Henderson High.
Melvin continued his education at Southern University in Baton Rouge to pursue his dream of becoming an educator and ultimately earned a Bachelor of Science, Master’s degree plus 30 additional hours of education. 1963 was a big year for Melvin as he started his first teaching job in Many, and he also married his college sweetheart, Marjorie Lewis, in December of the same year. Professionally, he went on the hold several positions within the Iberia Parish School System including math teacher at Jonas Henderson High School, New Iberia Senior High School and Supervisor of Transportation. Melvin retired from Iberia Parish Schools in January 1998, with 33 years of service, however, he quickly returned to his busy pace with a volunteer role at the Iberia Teacher’s Credit Union in New Iberia. He served in this role for several years and ultimately retired in 2012 to care for Marjorie following a serious automobile accident.
Baptized at an early age at St. James Baptist Church on Weeks Island, Melvin lived a life worthy of being celebrated. He led by example for his children, community, family and friends.
In addition to being a devoted husband, father and educator, Melvin was also very active in community and political affairs. Over the years he volunteered with local organizations, the most recent include Iberia Parish Teachers Credit Union and a Youth Summer Work Program in West End Park. Melvin was also a very proud member of Omega Psi Phi whose mission is public service.
Of all his lifelong professional and civic accomplishments, Melvin’s favorite role was that of husband and dad. He took great pride in ensuring that his family developed loving relationships and demonstrated each day what it meant to be accountable to, responsible for and supportive of family. His enjoyment in life came from family gatherings, activities (especially sports) and trips.
Melvin leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Vanda and her husband Linton Harris of Atlanta; one son, Wayland and his wife Sylvia of Atlanta; three grandchildren, Gavin Dozier Small, Isiaih Viltz and Amiyah Small, all of New Iberia; 11 siblings — three sisters, Cynthia (Perry Antoine- deceased) of New Iberia, Sylvia and her husband John (Rainey) Mitchell, of Los Angeles and Susan Small of New Iberia; eight brothers, George and his wife Fannie of New Iberia, Larry and his wife Phyllis of Los Angeles, Stanley and his wife Dorothy of New Iberia, Ronald and his wife Sheree of Los Angeles, Kendall Small of Los Angeles and James Small and Kevin Small of New Iberia. Also cherishing his memories are a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Marjorie L. Small; his son Brandon Allen Small; his parents, Daniel and Alnita Derouen Small; his in-laws Wallace Lewis and Leona Mae Lewis; his brother-in-law Wallace Lewis Jr.; and his grandparents, Abraham and Clementine Derouen.
Active pallbearers will be Perry Antoine, Kenyatta Small, Danari Key, Kory Small, Isiaiah Viltz, Gavin Dozier, O’Neal Jones III and Curtis Matthews.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Raney Mitchell, James Small, Larry Small, Ronald Small, Kendall Small, Wayland Small, Kevin Small, Stanley Small and George Small.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.