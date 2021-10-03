Melva Reed Oct 3, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Melva Reed, 52, a resident of New Iberia,who died at 10:20 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at her residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Melva Reed as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com