Melva R. Reed

A home-going celebration of life for Ms. Melva Rita Reed, 52, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Consuming Fiya Ministries in New Iberia, with Pastor John Daye and Apostle Adrian Daye officiating. She will await the resurrection in Zion Travelers Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the August 1, 2021, COVID-19 mandate, masks are required at the church and cemetery.
“Teedie,” as she was known, was a resident of New Iberia. She transitioned at 10:20 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at her residence.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Terrence Reed of New Iberia; her mother, Nellie Bailey Reed of New Iberia; five sisters, Debra Green (Joseph), Janice Leonard, Velma Ezeb (Kliens) and Beverly Reed (Glenn), all of New Iberia, and Charlene Boutte (Kyle) of Jeanerette; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richmond Reed Sr; two brothers, Richmond Reed Jr. and Clifton Reed; maternal grandparents Thomas and Mary Bailey; and paternal grandparents Preston Reed and Selena Shortman Reed.
Active pallbearers are Branson Reed, Kliens Ezeb, Calvin Locks, Harold Colomb, Jeremy Barnes and Emmanuel Barnes.
Honorary pallbearers are Josh Derouen, Preston Barnes, Martin Leonard, Reginald Francis, Joseph Green and Terry Lewis.