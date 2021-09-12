A celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Melissa Bradley Montgomery, 91, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 3 p.m., at David Funeral Home of New Iberia with Pastor Kevin Rowe to serve as the Celebrant. Mrs. Montgomery passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at New Iberia Manor South.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from 2 p.m. until the service time. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Mrs. Montgomery is survived by her son, Joseph Allen Montgomery Jr. and wife Lily of New Iberia; daughter Canary LeBlanc of Lafayette; grandchildren Shawn Montgomery and wife Misty of New Iberia, Johnny LeBlanc and wife Carrie of Lafayette, Rebecca Montgomery of Lafayette, Angelo LeBlanc and wife Keisha of Lafayette, Angela Burleigh-LeBlanc and husband Randy of Lafayette, Melissa Montgomery O’Quinn and husband, Jason of Pearland, Texas, Billy Ray Montgomery Jr. of New Iberia and Tanya Fruge and husband Byron of New Iberia; 12 great-grandchildren and sister Edna Moyer of Baytown, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Allen Montgomery Sr.; son Billy Ray Montgomery Sr.; son-in-law Johnny LeBlanc Sr.; parents, James Barney Bradley and Canary Hill Bradley and her six siblings.
Mrs. Montgomery’s family would like to extend thanks to Bridgeway Hospice and New Iberia Manor South for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the donation can be made in Mrs. Montgomery’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
To help keep the community safe we will honor all Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank You for Your understanding during this unprecedented time.