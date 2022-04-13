Funeral services will be conducted for Melissa Marie Angelle Pitre, 40, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia, with Pastor Roland Fontenot officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at David Funeral Home of New Iberia on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
A native and resident of Lafayette, Ms. Pitre passed away at 2:25 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Arkansas.
She graduated from Acadiana High School and Aveda Institute of Lafayette. She thoroughly enjoyed her career in cosmetology in her early days and most recently her career in retail merchandising which gave her the opportunity to travel throughout the U.S. She was a hard worker, fast learner and was well respected by coworkers and colleagues. Melissa was often presented with challenges that she persevered with a happy heart and positive attitude. Her greatest accomplishment was being a mother to her two sons, Kobe and Jacques. She always made sure to express to her boys and her family how much she loved them. She was a lover of music and she loved to paint especially with glitter. Recently she enjoyed axe throwing, hiking, kayaking, test driving Tesla’s, collecting Michael Kors bags, eating sushi and traveling.
She is survived by her two sons, Kobe Pitre and Jacques Pitre of Duson; her parents Larry Angelle Sr. and Madeline Angelle of New Iberia; siblings Tonia Angelle of New Iberia, Amie Medeiros of Lafayette, Christy St. Romain (Mitchel) of Lafayette, Lorie Gresham (Ross) of Lafayette, Larry Angelle Jr. (Christy) of Lafayette, Jacob Angelle of Lafayette and Victoria Angelle of Pasadena, Texas; her nieces LaeLeigh St. Romain, Ella Medeiros and Lola Angelle; and her nephews Mason Romein, Max Gresham and Nolan Gresham.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Hermy and Odette Boutte Angelle, Joseph Ray Sr. and Odelle Theriot Lovell.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Kobe Pitre, Jacob Angelle, Larry Angelle Jr., Ross Gresham, Mitchel St. Romain and Scott Medeiros.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the sons of Melissa.